503 SHARED THIS Share Tweet

Though the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) had made a collective announcement of the 2018 CSEC results, the Guyana Guardian understands that there are hundreds of papers that yet to be marked, particularly as it relates to the Physical Education (PE) and sections of two other papers.

This revelation was made to this publication by several examiners who had participated in the 2018 examining process.

At least two others have told this publication that there are some other issues that are affecting the final tabulation in some other subjects, thus making it difficult for final results to be finally dispensed, in a timely manner.

However, observers are of the view that the collective results were only announced in Grenada because the Caribbean Examinations Council had a ceremonial deadline to keep, but was not apparently fully through with the examinations process.

Several calls made to the Registrar at CXC headquarters in Barbados to find out specifically what is delaying the announcement of the final results were met with explanations that he was busy or was unable to take the call.

Email messages that were sent to one of the Deputy Registrar and at least two other officials at CXC were unanswered even though this publication can confirm by a reliable messaging tracking tool that the emails were read.

The CXC has originally told this publication that the final results were being distributed all respective education Ministries in various Caribbean countries including Guyana. But sources at the Ministry of Education in Guyana are claiming that they are not in receipt of the results.

In spite of the organization’s claims of improvements to the examination delivery process, hundreds of students have taken to social media to voice their discontent at the body’s seemingly unexplained failure to announce the final results.

Many were peeved at the fact that much of the final examinations results were only apparently determined for Grenada.

Others lamented about the lack of communication by the Ministry of Education in Guyana, and the Caribbean Examinations Council itself, both of whom they felt should have been keeping the public properly abreast.

Similar sentiments were also shared by many other students from several other Caribbean territories.